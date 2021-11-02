Temasek’s mixed loyalties muddy poor $2.5 bln deal

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Not taking sides is usually a lofty ambition. It's puzzling then when a big player like Singapore’s Temasek takes two positions in the one deal. A consortium ultimately controlled by the state-owned investor has slung in a $2.5 billion possible offer for the property asset rump of Singapore Press Holdings (SPRM.SI). That competes with the target’s own deal with local conglomerate Keppel (KPLM.SI), which is 21% owned by Temasek. It muddies some already poor M&A.

After Singapore Press hived off its ailing media holdings - including The Straits Times - into a not-for-profit, the company in August announced a sale of the remaining assets to Keppel for $2.5 billion. Items on the block include 65% of a $2.2 billion publicly traded real-estate investment trust, developments under construction, and a data centre.

At the time, Singapore Press said Keppel’s S$2.099 ($1.56) per share cash-and-shares deal was the best after it solicited bids. Last week however, Cuscaden Peak, a consortium 60% owned by two Temasek entities, announced it was considering making its own all-cash S$2.10 offer. The target’s shares jumped 7% on the news to S$2.12 – the first time they had topped Keppel’s bid.

Neither bidder is stretching themselves valuation-wise. Analyst estimates of the target’s value go as high as S$2.50 a share. Keppel’s offer, for example, involves Singapore Press first giving up control of its REIT, without a premium. It currently owns 65% of that business and would distribute a 45% stake to its own shareholders before selling the remaining 20% to Keppel.

Cuscaden may not be a better owner either given Singapore Press’ portfolio includes several joint ventures with Keppel. Some of the small shareholders who own more than 50% of Singapore Press have already publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the price and the process.

Temasek maintains its units operate independently. If Cuscaden’s surprise appearance simply results in a higher, cleaner offer from Keppel, that’s a win for shareholders and could head off criticism of a cosy deal between well-connected companies who until April, shared a chairman. On current stock prices, Keppel’s offer is worth S$2.16 a share. That should serve as a starting point, not the end.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Singapore Press Holdings jumped 7% on Nov. 1 after a consortium ultimately controlled by sovereign fund Temasek announced a S$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion) possible all cash takeover offer.

- Cuscaden Peak’s S$2.10 takeover offer just tops a more complex cash-and-shares bid from conglomerate Keppel, in which Temasek is a 21% shareholder.

- Singapore Press shareholders in September approved the spinout of its media business into a not-for-profit unit funded with S$80 million cash, leaving a collection of property-related assets on which management had sought bids.

- The Nov. 1 market move pushed Singapore Press’ stock above Keppel’s S$2.099 per share offer for the first time since it was made on Aug. 2.

($1 = 1.3476 Singapore dollars)

