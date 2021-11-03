COP26
Tencent has long-term plan for chip development, investment
SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's tech giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) has a long-term chip development and investment plan, the head of its cloud and smart industry group was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Tang Daosheng made the comments at the Tencent Digital Ecosystem Summit in the central city of Wuhan, the company said on its verified WeChat account on Tencent Cloud.
Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
