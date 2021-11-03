Tencent has long-term plan for chip development, investment

A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's tech giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) has a long-term chip development and investment plan, the head of its cloud and smart industry group was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Tang Daosheng made the comments at the Tencent Digital Ecosystem Summit in the central city of Wuhan, the company said on its verified WeChat account on Tencent Cloud.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.