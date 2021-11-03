Top Economic Events to Dec 26

Nov 3 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a speech with the title "Laying the Foundations for a Net Zero Financial System" at the COP26 summit - 1600 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (final day)

MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the closing of a virtual conference on the European financial system and banking union that is organized by Funcas - 1040 GMT.

OTTAWA – Toni Gravelle, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will appear on a panel on climate risk management – 1300 GMT.

LISBON – Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Bank of Portugal – 1015 GMT.

GLASGOW, Scotland – Panel participation by ECB executive board member Frank Elderson in his capacity as NGFS chair in the event "Wake Up to GHS@COP26 show" during the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 – 0800 GMT.

GLASGOW, Scotland – Panel participation by ECB executive board member Frank Elderson in his capacity as NGFS chair at "Presidency Event: A Financial System for Net Zero" chaired by Marc Carney during the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021. – 1015 GMT.

GLASGOW, Scotland – Panel participation by ECB executive board member Frank Elderson in his capacity as NGFS chair in the event "In depth presentation of the NGFS achievements/strategy" during the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 – 1430 GMT.

VIENNA - ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann gives a "Global Economy Lecture – Viewing the future from the population-consumption-environment nexus" during an online seminar - 1500 GMT.

PARIS - French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks at economics conference - 1300 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference - 1830 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks on financial stability - 1650 GMT.

LISBON, Portugal - Federal Reserve Board Governor Randal Quarles participates in Financial Stability Board Panel Discussion before Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) 2021 Annual Conference – 1750 GMT.

FRANKFURT – Opening remarks by ECB President Ms Christine Lagarde at the ECB-CEPR Women in Economics Conference "WE_ARE_IN Macroeconomics and Finance" – 1300 GMT.

DUBLIN – Panel participation by ECB executive board member Frank Elderson in his capacity as NGFS chair in leadership session with Anna Sweeney "Conclusions about the announcements of the previous days with the UN Sustainable Insurance Forum" during the UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 – 1400 GMT.

FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in policy panel "Rebuilding after COVID: Central Banking in Support of Society and a New Social Contract" of ECB-CEPR Women in Economics Conference "WE_ARE_IN Macroeconomics and Finance" – 1815 GMT.

MADRID - Bank of Spain to publish biannual financial stability report - 1100 GMT.

MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos takes part in the Galician Economic Forum in Santiago de Compostela - 1100 GMT.

FRANKFURT - ECB President Christine Lagarde and board member Isabel Schnable speak – 1245 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache will give a lecture at the Finance Norway’s Payments Conference on "The way forward for digital central bank money and real-time settlement" - 1355 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds publication of the interest rate decision – 0900 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Chief Economist Huw Pill speak to the central bank's regional agents, a day after BoE's decision on whether or not to raise interest rates - 1215 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Silvana Tenreyro speaks as a panelist a day after BoE's November policy announcement - 1300 GMT.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George gives opening keynote virtually before "Energy and the Economy: Opportunities and Challenges of the Energy Transition" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas - 1330 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos at "XV Encuentro Anual de Mutualidades de Prevision Social" organised by Confederacion Mutualidades and Axon Partners Group – 0830 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at an event on the digital euro organised by the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid – 1100 GMT.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, NOV. 8

PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before virtual event of the Economic Club of New York - 1700 GMT.

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks virtually on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the "OESA 2021 Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption," - 1750 GMT.

BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Interim President Kenneth Montgomery gives welcome remarks before virtual "The Implications of High Leverage for Financial Instability Risk, Real Economic Activity, and Appropriate Policy Responses" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston - 1500 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss inflation, fiscal strategy, digital euro, solvency of firms, banking union – 1400 GMT

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

FRANKFURT - ECB policymaker Klaas Knot speaks - 1150 GMT.

FRANKFURT - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision - 1300 GMT.

FRANKFURT - ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria speaks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision - 1315 GMT.

OTTAWA - Closing Remarks by Tiff Macklem, governor of bank of Canada, in a Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking Federal Reserve Board, Bank of Canada, Bank of England and European Central Bank – 2245 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Central Bank releases Financial Stability report - 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

FRANKFURT - ECB board member and bank supervisor Frank Elderson speaks at the ECB Forum on Banking Supervision - 0930 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2021, the second one for this year, will be published - 0830 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will participate in the conference Di Bank 2021, where he will discuss the Riksbank's view of economic developments and risks in the financial sector. – 0805 GMT.

Geneva – Speech by member of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) governing board Andréa Maechler and Thomas Moser, The Changing Foreign Exchange Market and its Implications for the SNB, Money Market Event, Geneva – 1730 GMT.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the virtual "Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics: Implications for Policy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – 1710 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank General Council meeting - 1200 GMT

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

OTTAWA – Lawrence Schembri, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will give a speech on labor market uncertainties and monetary policy to the Canadian Association for Business Economics – 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

MOLDE, Norway - Speech by Oystein Olsen, governor of Central Bank of Norway, at a conference in Molde.

CLEVELAND - Loretta Mester, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, gives opening remarks before virtual 2021 Financial Stability Conference, "Planning for Surprises, Learning from Crises" - 1720 GMT.

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks about current economic conditions and monetary policy in a moderated Q&A with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America - 2105 GMT.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans discusses current economic conditions and monetary policy in a moderated Q&A with the 2021 BKD Financial Services Symposium - 1900 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

MONDAY, NOV. 22

VIENNA - ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, Peter Kazimir and Martins Kazaks speak in Vienna - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

OTTAWA – Paul Beaudry, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will give a speech to the Ontario Securities Commission on risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system – 1800 GMT.

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 5 - 0800 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its November 2-3, 2021 policy meeting - 1900 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2021 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

OSLO - Fourth Annual Nordic Cyber ​​in Finance Conference – 0830 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

MONDAY, DEC. 6

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss 2022 draft budgets, euro summit – 1400 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q3 2021 – 1700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

LONDON – Bank of England publishes Financial stability report & Financial Policy Summary and Record - December 2021 – 1700 GMT.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 15)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 17)

MONDAY, DEC. 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank General Council meeting - 1200 GMT

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

