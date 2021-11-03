Toronto home prices jump 20% in October from year ago as inventory shrinks

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Home prices across Toronto jumped almost 20% in October from a year ago as supply tightened across all major home types, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said on Wednesday.

Despite the increase in prices, sales fell almost 7% year-on-year as listings plunged by over a third, although sales still reached the second-highest level on record for October. Both sales and prices rose from September.

"Provincial and municipal candidates in the 2022 Ontario elections need to put housing at the forefront of their campaign platforms," TRREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a statement. "Both the ownership and rental markets have recovered from the relatively short-term effects of the pandemic, but competition for ownership and rental properties is once again tight."

After preliminary seasonal adjustment

Sales by type of property

Average price by type of property

Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.