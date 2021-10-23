TotalEnergies CEO says gas price hike driven by demand rebound, not a crisis

Chairman of the Board & CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday that the gas price spike was caused by a strong rebound in demand post COVID-19 and was thus not a crisis, but that oil prices had been impacted by a lack of investment.

"I don't think it (gas price hike) is sustainable. The gas price could come back after winter time," Pouyanne told the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh. He said if there is not enough investment in hydrocarbons then "we have crisis".

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Marwa Rashad in London and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Peter Graff

