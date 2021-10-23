Skip to main content

COP26

TotalEnergies CEO says gas price hike driven by demand rebound, not a crisis

1 minute read

Chairman of the Board & CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday that the gas price spike was caused by a strong rebound in demand post COVID-19 and was thus not a crisis, but that oil prices had been impacted by a lack of investment.

"I don't think it (gas price hike) is sustainable. The gas price could come back after winter time," Pouyanne told the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh. He said if there is not enough investment in hydrocarbons then "we have crisis".

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh, Marwa Rashad in London and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

COP26

COP26 · 10:17 AM UTC

Snam CEO hopes COP26 will provide definition for blue hydrogen

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow ought to agree a definition for blue hydrogen to help producers trade it, the CEO of gas infrastructure group Snam said on Saturday.

COP26
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
COP26
'Fridays for Future' activists in Bern demand climate strike ahead of COP26
COP26
Italy struggles to name climate envoy as ministers argue over name
COP26
South Africa to call on rich nations to do more at COP26