TotalEnergies CEO says gas price hike driven by demand rebound, not a crisis
RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday that the gas price spike was caused by a strong rebound in demand post COVID-19 and was thus not a crisis, but that oil prices had been impacted by a lack of investment.
"I don't think it (gas price hike) is sustainable. The gas price could come back after winter time," Pouyanne told the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh. He said if there is not enough investment in hydrocarbons then "we have crisis".
