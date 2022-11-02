TotalEnergies plays down its carbon emissions, Greenpeace warns

[1/2] The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarter skyscraper in La Defense near Paris, France, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Greenpeace France said on Wednesday TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) had significantly under-reported its carbon emissions in 2019, which it warned were nearly four times higher than stated by the oil major.

As one of the world's biggest oil and gas producers, the French firm has been trying to rebrand by branching out into fast-growing renewables and emphasising a shift away from hydrocarbon-centred activities, leading to accusations of "greenwashing".

Criticising a lack of transparency, Greenpeace France said TotalEnergies' core activities had generated around 1.64 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, against 455 million reported by the company in its own carbon balance.

The campaign group, which noted it had used the year 2019 as a reference to prevent any bias related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it had based its own calculation on publicly available production and trading data.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The figures of Greenpeace are fanciful (...) it counts the same emissions several times and calls into question the method of calculating our CO2 emissions. We are totally contesting their analysis," the company told France 2 television.

Greenpeace France stated that the firm provided few details on its method and excluded many categories defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

"While it is impossible to know what volumes TotalEnergies minimises or excludes from its reporting, it is clear that the group massively under-reports scope 3," it said, referring to indirect emissions across the value chain.

The environmental organisation added that the company's carbon emissions figures were also "much lower" than those of other energy giants like Shell (SHEL.L), which reported about 1.67 billion tons of CO2 equivalent that year.

TotalEnergies, which has pledged to achieve "net zero" by 2050, has been facing criticism from climate activists and some investors for its continued investments in oil and gas projects despite its green ambitions.

"In view of this new estimate (...), these goals seem downright unrealistic," François Chartier, oil campaigner at Greenpeace France, said in a statement.

The organisation pointed to the group's planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline and its liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, which it described as "climate bombs".

In September, the cities of Paris and New York joined a coalition of associations and local authorities that are suing TotalEnergies for failing to adequately fight climate change.

