Tuesday fire to delay Shell Norco Louisiana refinery restart -sources

HOUSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A fire on the crude distillation unit (CDU) will delay the restart of Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s (RDSa.L) 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Shell was in the process of restarting the 240,000-bpd CDU on Tuesday when the fire broke out, the sources said.

The CDU has been shut since Aug. 28, one day before Hurricane Ida passed over the refinery, causing damage requiring a month of repairs.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.