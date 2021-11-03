Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 3

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 9.6018 against the dollar in early trade, after closing at 9.5944 on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) fell 0.21% to 1,533.05 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy. read more

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev in Ankara (1145 GMT). Erdogan will then receive ambassadors of Lithuania, Qatar, Mongolia and Ukraine for letter of credence ceremony (1230-1445 GMT).

INFLATION (TRCPIY=ECI)

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release consumer and producer price inflation data for October (0700 GMT). Annual consumer inflation is expected to rise to 20.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

COVID-19

Turkey logged 29,796 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 224 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index (.XU100), interbank lira trading , lira bond trading

($1 = 9.5460 liras)

Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.