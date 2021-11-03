COP26
Turkish Oct CPI +2.39% m/m, +19.89% y/y
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute published the following data on October inflation on Wednesday:
TURKISH PRICES OCT '21 SEPT '21 OCT '20 Consumer m/m (pct change) 2.39 1.25 2.13 Consumer y/y (pct change) 19.89 19.58 11.89 Consumer index (2003=100) 584.32 570.66 487.38 Domestic producer m/m (pct change) 5.24 1.55 3.55 Domestic producer y/y (pct change) 46.31 43.96 18.20 Domestic producer index 780.45 741.58 533.44
