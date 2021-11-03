UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Nov 1

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published the following weekly inventory data for oil products for the week ended Nov. 1, according to industry information service S&P Global Platts.

Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from previous week calculated by Reuters.

* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

* The data can be viewed at https://fujairah.platts.com/

Reporting by Kousav Samanta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.