UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media as he visits at a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Little Venice Sports Centre, in London, Britain October 22, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation.

"COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult, and it's in the balance," Johnson told parliament.

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

