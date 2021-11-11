UK PM Johnson welcomes China-USA climate pact as boost to COP26 negotiations

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the climate pact between the United States and China announced on Wednesday, describing it as a boost to negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. read more

"I welcome the strong show of commitment from China and the U.S. last night to step up climate action this decade and keep 1.5C in reach," Johnson said on Twitter.

"This is a boost to negotiations as we go into the final days of COP26 and continue working to deliver an ambitious outcome for the planet."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

