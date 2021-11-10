UK PM Johnson: World leaders must go further to limit warming climate

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged world leaders to go further in their climate pledges at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, saying that the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celcius remained alive.

"We're now finding things are tough, but that doesn't mean it's impossible," Johnson told reporters.

"It doesn't mean that we can't keep 1.5 alive. I think with sufficient energy and commitment, and with leaders from around the world now ringing up their negotiators and asking them to move in the ways that they know they can move, and should move, I still think we can achieve it."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

