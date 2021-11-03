UK Stocks Factors to watch on Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures down 0.1%.

* RUBIX: Industrial products provider Rubix Group (IPO-RUBI.L) on Tuesday scrapped plans for its initial public offering in London, citing "difficult ongoing conditions".

* ENERGY SUPPLIERS: Four more small British energy suppliers have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the tally of companies to have gone bust since the beginning of September to 17. read more

* DARKTRACE: London-based private-equity firm Vitruvian Partners LLP is looking to sell about 11 million ordinary shares in British cybersecurity firm Darktrace (DARK.L), a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

* CLIMATE: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will tell companies on Wednesday to set out plans by 2023 for a transition to a low-carbon economy, as part of steps to make Britain the world's first net-zero financial centre. read more

* COP26: Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference pledged on Tuesday to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. read more

* GREEN ENERGY: Britain and India introduced a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to accelerate the transition to greener energy. read more

* BREXIT: Britain is looking to hire new external legal advisers ahead of a possible overhaul of post-Brexit trading terms affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, amid a dispute with the European Union. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices eased as traders cautiously awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank is likely to announce tapering of its economic support and also address growing inflationary risks. read more

* OIL: Oil prices fell as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. read more

* MARKETS: London's FTSE 100 index dropped on Tuesday, with mining stocks taking a hit from a slump in iron ore prices, while shares in online betting group Flutter Entertainment and Asia-focussed lender Standard Chartered fell after posting quarterly results. read more

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru

