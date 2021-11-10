UK's Johnson calls on leaders to go further in climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged world leaders on Wednesday to go further in their pledges at a climate conference in Glasgow, saying the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius remained within reach.

With only days left at the United Nations' COP26 summit, Johnson travelled to Scotland to try to chivvy other leaders to hand their negotiators more room to reach agreement on the thorniest issues of finance and emissions targets.

"We're now finding things are tough, but that doesn't mean it's impossible," Johnson told a news conference.

"It doesn't mean that we can't keep 1.5 alive. I think with sufficient energy and commitment, and with leaders from around the world now ringing up their negotiators and asking them to move in the ways that they know they can move, and should move, I still think we can achieve it."

The COP26 summit hopes to put into action the landmark 2015 Paris accord, when countries agreed to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and try to cap it at 1.5C. read more

Since then, scientific evidence has grown that crossing the 1.5C threshold would unleash significantly worse sea level rises, floods, droughts, wildfires and storms than those already occurring, and make some impacts potentially irreversible.

"It is very frustrating to see countries that have spent six years conspicuously patting themselves on the back for signing that promissory note in Paris quietly edging towards default now that vulnerable nations and future generations are demanding payment here in Glasgow," Johnson said.

He said had arrived to try to help spur the talks over the line to secure agreement - a one-day trip opposition lawmakers said was nowhere near enough to influence the negotiations.

"If he really believes it, don't go back home after a few hours - stay here and fight," the opposition Labour Party's climate spokesman, Ed Miliband, told reporters.

"There's a big decision for the UK, which is do you have a big public fight about this? Or do you go for a lower common denominator? And I would say you've got to have a big public fight about this."

But Johnson said he had spent the day encouraging the negotiating teams to make some progress and was returning to London on "a climate-friendly means of transport".

"As we go into the final furlong ... I can't say that it's going to be easy, I certainly can't say that it's going to be enough, but we've got to do absolutely everything we can," he said. "If we can make progress, it will depend on the finance."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.