U.N. climate report takes aim at net-zero 2050

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world is moving too slowly to stop global warming, per the multinational body’s latest study. Ditching fossil fuels will reduce natural and man-made disasters. But too many governments and companies use the mid-century emissions targets to delay action. That’s unsustainable.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Feb. 28 released its latest report, “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability”.

- The report states that “the extent and magnitude of climate change impacts on nature are greater than previously assessed. The impacts we see today are appearing much faster, they are more disruptive and more widespread than we expected 20 years ago.”

- It also outlines the kinds of action that can be taken to alleviate the impact of global warming, such as restoring wetlands along affected rivers, greening streets and buildings, and using trees to create shade.

- The authors point out that “to avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious, accelerated action is required to adapt to climate change, at the same time as making rapid, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.”

