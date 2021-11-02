U.S. Cash Products Gulf Coast gasoline falls on pipeline cycle change

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gulf Coast gasoline cash differentials fell on Tuesday on the first day of trading on Colonial Pipeline's 62nd cycle for delivery to New York Harbor.

U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline fell 2.25 cents, trading 2.5 cents higher than the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market participants said.

A4 CBOB gasoline was little changed, trading 3.25 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Chicago CBOB gasoline gained three-quarters of a cent, trading 4.75 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.​

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 1 cent, trading 13 cents per gallon below diesel futures.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline fell 3 cents, trading 7.25 cents lower than the benchmark.

In New York Harbor, M4 conventional gasoline gained 7 cents, trading 15.5 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

Diesel for delivery in New York harbor gained a quarter of a cent, traders said.

The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX rose 4.08 cents to settle at $2.4501 a gallon on Tuesday​.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rose 0.51 cent to settle at $2.5082 a gallon on Tuesday.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2019 traded at $1.20 each on Tuesday, up from $1.11 in the previous session, traders said.

Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.51 each, up from $1.45 each previously, traders said.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola in New York Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

