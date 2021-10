John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday the private sector has to step in to help governments achieve emission targets, adding carbon emissions are not about politics or ideologies, but "about science".

Kerry was speaking in Riyadh where he attended the Middle East Green Initiative summit launched by Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Chris Reese

