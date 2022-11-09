U.S. formally declares interest in helping to fund Romania nuclear plant















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States Export-Import Bank (EXIM) on Wednesday formally expressed its interest in providing $3 billion in financial support for a nuclear plant in Romania, in an announcement made at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

"This announcement further underscores EXIM’s commitment to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to combat climate change and advances the relationship between EXIM and the Romanian government," EXIM said in a statement.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by William James, Editing by Richard Valdmanis











