U.S. oil may test $81.42，aiming wave a bottom of $80.58

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil may test a support at $81.42 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $78.95-$80.19 range.

The correction from the Oct. 25 high of $85.41 has resumed, thanks to the fall on Tuesday. The fall is driven by a wave c, which is expected to travel to the wave a bottom of $80.58.

The fall is classified as a correction against a five-wave cycle from $67.12. A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a much lower target of $78.42, the 38.2% level.

Resistance is at $82.94, a break above which may lead to a weak gain to $83.88. On the daily chart, the correction has been well controlled by a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $67.56.

Oil has broken a support at $83.07. It is falling towards the next support zone of $80.75-$81.78. Wave pattern suggests an intact uptrend, which is expected to resume upon the completion of the wave iv.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

