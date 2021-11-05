COP26
Viewsroom: Climate and tech shindig dispatches
1 minute read
GLASGOW, Nov 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - World and business leaders made some headway in pledges to limit planetary frying during the first week of COP26 in Glasgow, say George Hay and Rob Cox. Also, venture capitalists and startups mingled along the banks of the Tagus in Lisbon with Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok.
Editing by Sharon Lam, Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin
