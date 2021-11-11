COP26
Viewsroom: GE goes for breakup; COP not out yet
1 minute read
ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Though Larry Culp’s move to separate the U.S. industrial conglomerate into three parts marks the end of an era, the decision was inevitable, John Foley argues. And the UN climate do kicks off its second week with one step backward. George Hay and Rob Cox check in from Glasgow.
Editing by Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin
