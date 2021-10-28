COP26
Viewsroom: Soccer, steel and the COP; Andrea Orcel
1 minute read
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As world leaders and corporate chieftains converge on Glasgow for the UN climate powwow, Rob Cox and George Hay talk about one European steel town’s struggle to transition from hydrocarbons to a green new era. And Lisa Jucca discusses the latest on UniCredit’s M&A options.
Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3vSKP04
Follow @rob1cox on Twitter
Editing by Sharon Lam and Amanda Gomez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.