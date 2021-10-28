Viewsroom: Soccer, steel and the COP; Andrea Orcel

Steam comes out of the chimneys of the Ilva steel plant in Taranto, Italy, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As world leaders and corporate chieftains converge on Glasgow for the UN climate powwow, Rob Cox and George Hay talk about one European steel town’s struggle to transition from hydrocarbons to a green new era. And Lisa Jucca discusses the latest on UniCredit’s M&A options.

