Wall Street Journal - Nov 3

- Workers at Deere & Co. (DE.N) rejected a second contract offer, extending a strike against the farm equipment and construction machinery company that has lasted nearly three weeks. https://on.wsj.com/3BDxTN2

- Democrat Eric Adams was elected mayor of New York on Tuesday as the nation's largest city faces concerns about an uptick in crime and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. https://on.wsj.com/3GJ6FIp

- Mobile-payments specialist Kakaopay Corp became the latest to join the Seoul stock market after a heavily oversubscribed $1.3 billion share sale with a valuation of nearly $21 billion. https://on.wsj.com/2ZJwNBZ

- Commercial-printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.(RRD.N) is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private-equity firm for just over $2 billion including debt. https://on.wsj.com/3bxK8A6

- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said the regulator will be "very active" in bringing the digital currency market under its investor protection framework, as the Biden administration increases scrutiny of cryptocurrencies. https://on.wsj.com/3qgzhmP

