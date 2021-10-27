Xi’s green reticence is partly trade-war ploy

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s president seems unlikely to attend the UN climate summit in Glasgow, and the country’s updated plans to cap emissions look unimpressive. Beijing may want to extract Western concessions for more ambitious carbon targets. Its environmental cleanup will proceed regardless.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China’s State Council, the country’s cabinet, on Oct. 26 outlined how it expects carbon emissions within its borders to peak before 2030.

- The plan includes accelerating the construction of a new electricity system, replacing and upgrading coal-fired energy systems, and further developing hydroelectric and nuclear power. Installed capacity of solar and wind power is expected to exceed 1.2 billion kilowatts by 2030.

- The cabinet expects CO2 emissions per unit of GDP to fall by 18% from 2020 to 2025. Non-fossil fuels are expected to account for a 20% of energy consumption by 2025 and 25% by 2030, by which time CO2 emissions per unit of CO2 will be 65% lower than in 2005.

