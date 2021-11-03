Online fashion retailer Zalando's profit dips as in-store sales rebound

The logo of fashion retailer Zalando is pictured at the new headquarters in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Summary Q3 sales 2.3 bln euros vs analyst consensus for 2.24 bln

Q3 adj. EBIT 9.8 mln euros vs 118 mln in Q3 2020

2021 outlook confirmed

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German online fashion retailer Zalando (ZALG.DE) posted a quarterly profit dip on Wednesday as the pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom slowed down, as customers shopped more at physical stores that offered deep discounts after the easing of lockdowns.

Europe's biggest fashion e-commerce player said adjusted operating profit fell to 9.8 million euros ($11.35 million) from 118 million a year ago, while sales rose 23% to 2.3 billion euros, slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of 2.24 billion.

Zalando said its operating profit was in line with the number it posted in the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic helped the company post exceptional results.

"Despite growing inflation and supply chain uncertainties, we remain confident to achieve our upgraded full-year outlook," finance chief David Schroeder said in a statement.

Zalando reiterated it expects full-year sales to grow 26%-31% to 10.1 billion-10.5 billion euros and forecast adjusted earnings before interest and taxation to reach the upper half of its guided 400 million-475 million euros range.

British rival ASOS (ASOS.L) warned last month that supply chain pressures and consumers returning to pre-pandemic behaviour could reduce 2022 profit by over 40%. read more

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.