Factbox: Corporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat

Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Companies across the United States are revising their back-to-office plans, driven by rising uncertainty around the Omicron COVID-19 variant that has pushed up infections to record levels in the world's biggest economy.

U.S. financial firms were among the first to encourage employees to return to offices, but rising cases have forced most of the major banks to rethink their plans and tighten vaccination mandates. read more

Here is a list of companies that have taken new actions as Omicron cases rose:

Compiled by Nivedita Balu, Akash Sriram, Praveen Paramasivam and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

