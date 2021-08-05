Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Corteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for herbicides, insecticides

2 minute read

The logo and trading info for Corteva Agriscience, a former division of DowDuPont, is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc (CTVA.N) on Thursday raised its net sales forecast for the year, after strong demand for crop protection products like herbicides and insecticides helped the agricultural company beat estimates in the second quarter.

The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, has laid off employees and retired some assets to cut costs. Last month, it said Chief Executive Officer James Collins Jr will retire, months after activist investor Starboard Value LP sought to oust him. read more

The company forecast 2021 net sales between $15.2 billion and $15.4 billion, versus an earlier estimate of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion. Analysts were expecting $14.82 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said operating earnings per share rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.40 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $944 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Net sales rose 8.4% to $5.63 billion, surpassing an estimate of $5.33 billion, while total crop protection sales jumped about 12% to $1.85 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:01 PM UTCU.S. unemployment rolls shrinking in boost to labor market recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just over 21 years in July as companies held on to workers amid a labor shortage.

BusinessFed's Kashkari: Delta may throw wrinkle into taper plan
BusinessNasdaq, S&P 500, close at records as jobless claims decline; Cigna slumps
BusinessUber, Lyft take different spending routes in race to add drivers
BusinessU.S. EPA proposes big boost in vehicle emissions stringency through 2026