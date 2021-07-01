Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

The word "taxes" is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks.

"A detailed implementation plan together with remaining issues will be finalised by October 2021," read a statement signed by 130 out of 139 countries and jurisdictions involved in the negotiations.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which hosted the talks, said a global minimum corporate income tax of at least 15% could yield around $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually.

It added that new rules on where the biggest multinationals are taxed would see taxing rights on more than $100 billion of profits shifted to countries where the profits are earned.

The agreement will to G20 finance ministers for endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

