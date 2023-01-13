Covestro flags full-year net loss of 300 mln euros on write-downs















FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Covestro (1COV.DE) said it incurred an unexpected net loss of 300 million euros ($324 million) last year, citing preliminary results, as it was burdened by extraordinary depreciation of assets.

The German chemicals maker said in a statement on Friday that analysts on average had expected net income of 420 million euros for the year, prompting the company to issue an unscheduled statement ahead of full results to be published on March 2.

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

