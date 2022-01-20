COVID: France eases work-from-home directive from February onwards

People walk through the financial and business district of La Defense in Puteaux near Paris, France, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France has decided to loosen its directive for people to work-from-home, said Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country aims to get through a fifth wave of the COVID-19 virus without too many restrictions.

The French government had urged people to work-from-home for three days a week, if possible, but Castex said this guidance would be dropped from February 2 onwards and work-from-home would now be at the discretion of individuals and companies.

While work-from-home can be effective in terms of reducing the circulation of the virus, it can also have a negative impact on the broader economy as large swathes of the population stay away from commercial districts and shops.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.