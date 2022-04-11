Credit determinations committee is asked question on Russia potential failure to pay

A Russian one rouble coin is seen next to a U.S. one dollar banknote in this picture illustration taken April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) has been asked on Monday whether a potential failure to pay occurred on Russia's hard-currency bonds, possibly bringing payout on billions of dollars in default insurance a step closer.

Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bond in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the instruments.

Credit Default Swaps (CDS) are a way of insuring the buyer against exposure to specific risks, in this case Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The process starts with a market participant, usually an investor who has bought such protection, asking the CDDC to decide whether a potential failure to pay event has happened.

If the committee decides that a credit event has happened, the payout will be triggered.

Investment bank JPMorgan said in a note on Monday that there were currently $3.43 billion of net notional Russia CDS to be settled, including $2.48 billion from single name and the remainder from CDS indexes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.