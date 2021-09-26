Skip to main content

Business

Credit Suisse board backs CEO, chairman tells SonntagsBlick

2 minute read

Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse, Thomas Gottstein, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) board of directors is convinced Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein is the right person to strategically realign the bank by curbing risk appetite, the Swiss bank's chairman said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

Asked whether he was planning to replace Gottstein as CEO or take over the operational lead of the bank himself, Antonio Horta-Osorio was quoted as replying "no" in the interview with Swiss Sunday newspaper SonntagsBlick.

"I can only say with certainty that Thomas Gottstein has the full confidence of the board of directors," he said.

"In the difficult phase the bank went through recently, he impressively demonstrated his leadership skills. He is the right man for the strategic realignment of the bank."

Horta-Osorio, who took over as chairman in April, said the bank had to curb risk appetite and set the right incentives, while also hiring and supporting staff sharing its values. read more

"(The strategy discussion) is not finished so we cannot talk about it publicly yet," he said.

Also present at the interview, Gottstein said it was extremely important for the chairman and CEO to work together closely and harmoniously in the current critical phase.

Credit Suisse is trying to rebuild its reputation after suffering huge losses this year with supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and the collapse of investment fund Archegos.

Gottstein said the bank had thoroughly analysed its balance sheet. "We did not find any cases comparable to Greensill or Archegos."

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:39 AM UTC

Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources

Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

Business
Credit Suisse board backs CEO, chairman tells SonntagsBlick
Business
Ninja Van raises $578 mln in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor
Business
Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM
Business
China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects -Caixin