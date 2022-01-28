Credit Suisse changes bonus structure for senior staff -memo

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has announced changes to its bonus scheme for senior staff after what it described as a "difficult" 2021.

The bank, which has been hit by a string of scandals and losses, said it will "reduce the portion of discretionary variable compensation that is deferred."

The changes apply to staff who earn more than $250,000, the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

