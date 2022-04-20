Credit Suisse expects Q1 loss as legal costs mount

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at an an office building in Zurich May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summary

Summary Companies Boosts legal provisions by 600 million Swiss francs

Sees slowdown in capital markets deals, business activity

Expects hit from exposure to Ukrainian war

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) expects to report a first-quarter loss after increasing legal provisions, seeing business activity slow and taking a hit from the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

The scandal-stricken bank is still reeling from billions in losses racked up in 2021, which prompted a top management shake-up, and as it faces further probes over compliance and risk failings. read more

It said provisions relating to a number of previously disclosed legal matters, all of which originated more than a decade ago, would rise by around 600 million Swiss francs ($631 million) to total approximately 700 million francs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

This came after a Bermuda court last month ruled Georgia's former prime minister and his family were due damages "substantially in excess of $500 million" from Credit Suisse's local life insurance arm as a result of fraud. read more

"The Group will announce its earnings for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27th, and would expect to report a loss as a consequence of this increase in reserves," it said without being more specific.

Its exposure to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine would adversely affect results by an aggregate 200 million francs in negative revenues and provisions for credit losses. [nL5N2VI42U]

First-quarter results will also include previously flagged losses of approximately 350 million francs relating to the decrease in the value of its 8.6% holding in Allfunds Group, it said.

Underlying results had been adversely impacted by a reduction in capital market issuances and by lower business activity, it added.

These losses would be partially offset by a recovery in provisions of approximately 170 million francs in respect of claims against collapsed investment fund Archegos and by real estate gains of around 160 million francs, it said.

($1 = 0.9508 Swiss francs)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Emma Thomasson, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.