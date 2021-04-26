Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessCredit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880 mln in cash

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen, Germany, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Monday that four supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill had around $880 million in cash as of last week after it had already distributed $4.8 billion to investors.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank is reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month. read more

Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the British firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency. read more

