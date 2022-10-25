Credit Suisse loses Australian equities sales head















SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) head of Australian equity sales, David Buttenshaw, has left the bank to join a boutique financial advisory firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Buttenshaw resigned on Monday to join Aitken Mount Capital Partners, the person said.

Aitken Mount Capital Partners declined to comment to Reuters on Tuesday.

Buttenshaw could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Buttenshaw had been with Credit Suisse since October 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had previously worked at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and stock broker Bell Potter.

Credit Suisse has yet to name a replacement for his position.

The bank is being closely watched by global investors ahead of its third-quarter results on Thursday which will be accompanied by the outcome of a global review ordered by new chief executive Ulrich Koerner.

Buttenshaw's departure was first reported by The Australian Financial Review.

