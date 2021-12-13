Credit Suisse plans next payout to Greensill investors

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is planning a sixth payout in mid-December of around $400 million to investors in frozen supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, bringing the total amount returned to around $6.7 billion, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

Credit Suisse had to suspend $10 billion in funds linked to the British supply chain financing firm in March and has been paying back the money it recoups in stages.

It said in a statement it had been able to recover around $7.2 billion to date. read more

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Carmel Crimmins

