Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessCredit Suisse recovers more assets in suspended Greensill-linked funds

Reuters
1 minute read

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has recovered more assets from its suspended Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, it told investors on Tuesday.

"Together with the initial cash distribution and current cash and cash equivalents in the funds, the total cash position amounts to $5.9 billion as of May 14, 2021, which is more than half of the total (assets under management) of the four funds at the time of their suspension," the bank's asset management arm said in a statement to investors.

It expected to provide an update on the next payments in late May or early June, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:38 AM UTCAsia shares track Wall Street up as inflation fears fade

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as inflation worries faded after Federal Reserve officials allayed fears about monetary policy tightening.

BusinessU.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
BusinessUK competition regulator looking into $39 bln AstraZeneca-Alexion deal
BusinessAnalysis: In Paradise and beyond, wage hikes lag global recovery
BusinessHuawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June