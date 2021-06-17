Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Cruise operator Carnival discloses breach of crew, guests' personal data - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

June 17 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp (CCL.N) detected unauthorized access to its computer systems in March, alerted regulators and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Carnival, whose shares were down 2%, noticed the suspicious activity on March 19 and acted quickly to "prevent further unauthorized access," the report added. (https://bit.ly/3wAmnjz)

The Miami-based company also alerted individuals whose data had been compromised and set up a call center to respond to their queries, according to the report.

Carnival did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company was also hit by a ransomware attack last year, which affected the information technology systems of one of its brands.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 6:19 PM UTCU.S. labor market healing despite unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week for the first time in 1-1/2 months, but layoffs are easing amid a reopening economy and a shortage of people willing to work.

BusinessFed is about to shift gears, but this time it may be different
BusinessTech-heavy Nasdaq ignores hawkish Fed news to advance
BusinessU.S. FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE equipment approvals
BusinessU.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing