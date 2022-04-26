Carnival names operations head Weinstein as next CEO of cruise operator

The Queen Mary 2 cruise ship by Cunard Line, owned by Carnival Corporation & plc. is seen docked at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N), (CCL.L) the world's largest cruise company, on Tuesday said Josh Weinstein, its chief operations officer, would become the next chief executive officer, taking over the role from Arnold Donald.

Donald has been CEO of Carnival for nine years and had led the company to post a record profit in 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic jolted the cruise industry. He will become the vice chair of the company, effective Aug. 1.

A 20-year veteran of Carnival, Weinstein takes over at a crucial time for the company as it gradually restarts operations after a long pandemic-led hiatus and navigates new issues including a surge in fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

During his tenure as COO, Weinstein oversaw all of Carnival's major operational functions, including overseeing the company's maritime operations, ports of call and auditing functions.

Earlier this month, Carnival forecast a loss for a third straight year, as it grapples with soaring fuel costs. read more

The company has said it expects the full fleets of its nine major cruise line brands to start sailing again by the end of this year.

Carnival's U.S.-listed shares fell 1.6% in morning trade amid broader declines on Wall Street.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.