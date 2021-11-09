Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes slump 30%

The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by an easing in trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Trading volumes was $327 billion for the quarter, down from $462 billion in the prior quarter.

The company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $405.34 million, or $1.62 per share.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

