Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes slump 30%
1 minute read
Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by an easing in trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Trading volumes was $327 billion for the quarter, down from $462 billion in the prior quarter.
The company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $405.34 million, or $1.62 per share.
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
