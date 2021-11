A small toy figure and representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bitdeer Technologies said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with blank-check firm Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (BSGA.O) in a deal valuing the cryptocurrency mining platform at $4 billion.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

