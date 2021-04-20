Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessCSX profit slips on weather, pandemic, fuel costs

A CSX freight train blasts through high snow at a crossing in Silver Spring, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp (CSX.O) on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit after severe "polar vortex" winter storms,COVID-19 disruptions and fuel costs weighed on results.

The results sent shares in CSX down 2.2% to $96.25 in extended trading.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company, which operates in the eastern United States, had first-quarter net earnings of $706 million, or 93 cents per share, down from $770 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Results from the latest quarter missed Wall Street's average estimate by 2 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue fell 1% to $2.81 billion, led by declines in automotive, metals and equipment, chemicals and coal.

Executives said demand has been steadily building and forecast double-digit percentage revenue growth for the full year.

