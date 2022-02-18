Skip to main content
Cuervo parent company Becle reports 72.4% increase in Q4 net profit

Bottles of tequila 1800, Jose Cuervo and Herradura are displayed at a bar in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/Illustration

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, on Thursday posted a 72.4% increase in fourth quarter net profit.

Becle's (CUERVO.MX) net profit rose to 1.6 billion pesos ($77 million).

Company revenue totaled 13.1 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, a 22.4% year-over-year increase.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

