Cuervo parent company Becle reports 72.4% increase in Q4 net profit
MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle, better known as the parent company of the popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand, on Thursday posted a 72.4% increase in fourth quarter net profit.
Becle's (CUERVO.MX) net profit rose to 1.6 billion pesos ($77 million).
Company revenue totaled 13.1 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, a 22.4% year-over-year increase.
($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)
