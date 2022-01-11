Business
CVS raises 2021 profit view as COVID-19 vaccines, tests drive retail strength
1 minute read
Jan 11 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Tuesday raised its adjusted earnings forecast for 2021, citing strong retail sales helped by higher demand for COVID-19 vaccines as well as over-the-counter testing in November and December.
The company, best known for its chain of drugstores, raised its forecast for 2021 adjusted profit per share to a range of $8.33 to $8.38, up from at least $8.00 previously.
Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
