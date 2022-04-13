1 minute read
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace raises revenue growth outlook again
April 13 (Reuters) - British cybersecurity firm Darktrace (DARK.L) on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year revenue growth again due to strong customer additions.
The group, which listed in London in April last year, expects annualised recurring revenue to grow between 40% and 41.5%, higher than its previous expectations of 38.5% to 40% growth.
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
