Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Czechia asks top EU court for 5 mln euro daily fine on Poland

1 minute read

The Czech Republic asked the European Union's top court to impose a fine of 5 million euros per day on Poland for not halting as ordered mining operations of the Turow lignite mine located on the border between the two countries.

"The Czech Republic asks the Court to impose a daily 5 million euro penalty on Poland for not having immediately ceased the lignite mining activities in the Turow coal mine located on the Czech border environment," the court said on Twitter.

The EU's top court ordered Poland to stop operations of the mine on May 21 as an intermediate measure before a full judgement on the case, brought forward by Prague saying that the mine pollutes environment across the border.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:05 AM UTCFed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

Federal Reserve officials meet this week faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessU.S. retail sales fall in May; producer prices increase
BusinessFacebook, big tech face EU blow in national data watchdogs ruling
BusinessEXCLUSIVE India to expedite Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probe as tech focus intensifies -sources
BusinessU.S, EU agree truce in 17-year aircraft subsidy conflict