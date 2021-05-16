Skip to main content

BusinessDanone to name Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique as CEO on Monday -report

Reuters
1 minute read

A company logo is seen on a product displayed before French food group Danone's 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Danone's (DANO.PA) board is due to meet on Monday to approve former Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) boss Antoine de Saint-Affrique's nomination as chief executive, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Sunday.

De Saint-Affrique announced on April 22 he was stepping down from Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, sparking speculation he would be a top candidate to take over at Danone.

Danone did not respond to requests for comment.

The yoghurt maker is looking to replace Emmanuel Faber, who was ousted in March after activist shareholders took aim at the company and its recent performance compared to peers in the food industry.

Several people close to the matter have previously told Reuters that De Saint-Affrique was one of the people in the running for CEO, and one said he was the front-runner for the job.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 4:59 PM UTCU.S. trade chief pressured to lift duties on Canadian lumber

As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai prepares to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday to review progress in the new North American trade agreement, she is under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber.

BusinessJob fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up
BusinessU.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes
BusinessU.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps still dry in some areas
BusinessProxy advisor ISS recommends votes for Chevron CEO, directors