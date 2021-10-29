Danske beats Q3 profit estimates but cuts ROE target

A Danske bank sign is seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) adjusted its 2023 profitability target downward on Friday, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, buoyed by high client activity.

Danske, citing significant challenges to its business in the last two years, now expects to report a return on equity (RoE) of between 8.5% and 9% in 2023, down from a previous target range of 9% to 10%.

The Danish lender reported net profit of 3.3 billion Danish crowns ($517.90 million), above an average of 3.0 billion forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

($1=6.3719 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.